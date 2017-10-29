19-Year-old shot & killed in Fort Pierce - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

19-Year-old shot & killed in Fort Pierce

A 19-year-old male was shot and killed in Fort Pierce Saturday night, according to police.

Officers found the victim after they were called around 10:30 p.m. to Oleander Boulevard near the intersection of Emil Avenue.

The victim was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he died a short time later, police said.

Investigators are looking for two male suspects. Complete descriptions were not available.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.

 

