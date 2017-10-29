Tropical Storm Philippe soaks South Florida

Tropical Storm Philippe is approaching extreme southern Florida as it continues to dump heavy rain on central Cuba and the Bahamas.
The National Hurricane Center said Sunday morning the poorly organized storm is moving east-northeast at 17 mph (27.36 kph). A turn toward the northeast is expected, and a rapid motion toward the northeast is expected Sunday through Monday.
The center of Philippe is expected to move across the northwestern Bahamas Sunday morning.
Philippe's maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (72.42 kph), with higher gusts.
Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. However, Philippe is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone on Monday.
Tropical Storm Philippe Advisory Number 7
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL182017
500 AM EDT Sun Oct 29 2017
...POORLY ORGANIZED PHILIPPE NEAR EXTREME SOUTHERN FLORIDA...
SUMMARY OF 500 AM EDT...0900 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...25.0N 81.0W
ABOUT 75 MI...120 KM SW OF MIAMI FLORIDA
ABOUT 55 MI...90 KM ENE OF KEY WEST FLORIDA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...45 MPH...75 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...ENE OR 70 DEGREES AT 17 MPH...28 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1000 MB...29.53 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:
The Tropical Storm Watch from Craig Key to Golden Beach Florida and
for the Central Bahamas is discontinued.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Cuban provinces of Isla de la Juventud, La Habana, Ciudad de la
Habana, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, and Villa Clara
* Northwestern Bahamas
For storm information specific to your area outside the United
States, please monitor products issued by your national
meteorological service.
DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK
------------------------------
At 500 AM EDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was
estimated near latitude 25.0 North, longitude 81.0 West. Philippe
is moving toward the east-northeast near 17 mph (28 km/h). A turn
toward the northeast is expected during the next few hours, and
a rapid motion toward the northeast is expected through Monday.
On the forecast track, the center of Philippe will move across the
southern tip of the Florida peninsula this morning, and then across
the northwestern Bahamas later today.
Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts.
Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or so. However,
Philippe is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by tonight,
and to become absorbed by an extratropical low on Monday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
RAINFALL: Philippe is expected to produce additional rain
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches over the northern Bahamas and
eastern Cuba, and additional rain accumulations of less than 1 inch
over south Florida. This rainfall could cause flash flooding,
especially in urban areas and in the mountainous terrain of Cuba.
WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to end in the warning
area in Cuba this morning. Tropical storm conditions are expected
in portions of the warning area in the northwestern Bahamas later
this morning.