Police: Teen used Instagram to threaten schools - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Teen used Instagram to threaten schools

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities arrested a 13-year-old-girl who they accused of using social media to make online threats against three schools.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the Pasco Sheriff's Office says the eighth grader, who is not being identified because of her age, faces a felony charge of written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

According to an arrest report, the girl created an Instagram account with the username "Jake The Klown" and wrote a post saying that Gulf Middle, Gulf High, and River Ridge High schools in New Port Richey, 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Saint Petersburg, would be attacked on Monday.

The report says the girl told deputies the post was a prank.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.