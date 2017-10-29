Police: Teen used Instagram to threaten schools

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities arrested a 13-year-old-girl who they accused of using social media to make online threats against three schools.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the Pasco Sheriff's Office says the eighth grader, who is not being identified because of her age, faces a felony charge of written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

According to an arrest report, the girl created an Instagram account with the username "Jake The Klown" and wrote a post saying that Gulf Middle, Gulf High, and River Ridge High schools in New Port Richey, 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Saint Petersburg, would be attacked on Monday.

The report says the girl told deputies the post was a prank.