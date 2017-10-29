Jackie Robinson's padded cap sells for $590K

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Walmart will introduce robots in its stores

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump calls for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction

NEW YORK (AP) — A specially padded baseball cap that Jackie Robinson wore for protection against beanballs has sold for $590,994 at auction.

The blue Brooklyn Dodgers hat sold Saturday after a monthlong online auction through the sports auctioneers Lelands.

Lelands says Robinson wore the hat when he broke baseball's color barrier in 1947.

Robinson endured constant racist taunts during that rookie year, and pitchers frequently threw at his head.

The padded cap came with a letter from Robinson's widow, Rachel, describing the three protective plates sewn inside the lining.

The 95-year-old Rachel Robinson was in Los Angeles on Tuesday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and the Houston Astros.

Batting helmets didn't become mandatory in the Major Leagues until 1956.