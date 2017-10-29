Police: Woman robs bank while 6-year-old waits

-
Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.More >>
There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.More >>
A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.More >>
The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.More >>
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.More >>
ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a woman robbed a bank on Long Island while her 6-year-old daughter waited in a taxi.
Suffolk County police say 28-year-old Diana Marini entered a Chase bank in Islandia at 1 p.m. Saturday and gave the teller a note demanding cash.
They say the teller handed over an undetermined amount of money and Marini fled in a taxi that was waiting for her.
Police stopped the taxi and found Marini and her 6-year-old inside.
Marini was arrested on charges of robbery and endangering the welfare of a child.
It's not clear if she has an attorney who could comment on the charges.Associated Press 2017