Police: Woman robs bank while 6-year-old waits

ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a woman robbed a bank on Long Island while her 6-year-old daughter waited in a taxi.

Suffolk County police say 28-year-old Diana Marini entered a Chase bank in Islandia at 1 p.m. Saturday and gave the teller a note demanding cash.

They say the teller handed over an undetermined amount of money and Marini fled in a taxi that was waiting for her.

Police stopped the taxi and found Marini and her 6-year-old inside.

Marini was arrested on charges of robbery and endangering the welfare of a child.

It's not clear if she has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

