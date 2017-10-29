Jailed mom doesn't want future vaccinations

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit mother who served jail time for violating a court order to have her son vaccinated is asking a judge to prevent any future vaccinations.

The Detroit Free Press reports that 40-year-old Rebecca Bredow's lawyer Clarence Dass says she will have to convince an Oakland County judge that avoiding future vaccinations is "in the best interests of the child." Bredow opposes vaccines, but her ex-husband, the boy's father, wants the boy vaccinated.

An Oakland County judge earlier this month sent the Ferndale woman to jail for five days for ignoring a Sept. 27 order to vaccinate the child.

Dass has said in court filings that Bredow "believes that the risks to vaccinations outweigh the benefits." A judge hasn't yet scheduled a hearing on Bredow's latest request.

___

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com