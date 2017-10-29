At least 1 tornado confirmed in Miami

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Walmart will introduce robots in its stores

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump calls for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction

MIAMI (AP) — Meteorologists say at least one tornado has touched down in Miami as Phillipe strengthened into a tropical storm.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Chuck Caracozza said the tornado briefly touched down in a residential area near the Tamiami Fairgrounds in Miami on Saturday. He told the Miami Herald the twister was responsible for some roof damage, snapping a few small trees and tearing apart some wooden fencing.

South Florida received heavy rains and thunderstorms for most of the day and night Saturday. Parts of the region were under tornado warnings.

Further north, residents of a Boynton Beach trailer park are also cleaning up debris.

Resident Aida Figueroa said it felt like a tornado. She said several homes in the trailer park were damaged.

The National Weather Service is sending a team there Sunday to determine whether it was a tornado.

