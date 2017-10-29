Tropical Storm Philippe batters NW Bahamas

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

MIAMI (AP) — Rain from Tropical Storm Philippe has eased up in Florida but continues to batter the northwestern Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. advisory that the storm's center was located about 55 miles (90 kilometers) north of Freeport, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph).

Philippe is expected to produce 1 to 3 inches of additional rain accumulations over the northern Bahamas and eastern Cuba. The rainfall could cause flash flooding, especially in urban areas and in mountainous areas of Cuba.

Tropical storm watches and warnings were discontinued for Florida on Sunday. The National Weather Service says showers were to end Sunday morning as a cold front moves through South Florida.