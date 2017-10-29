Tropical Storm Philippe batters NW Bahamas

MIAMI (AP) — Rain from Tropical Storm Philippe has eased up in Florida but continues to batter the northwestern Bahamas.
The National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. advisory that the storm's center was located about 55 miles (90 kilometers) north of Freeport, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph).
Philippe is expected to produce 1 to 3 inches of additional rain accumulations over the northern Bahamas and eastern Cuba. The rainfall could cause flash flooding, especially in urban areas and in mountainous areas of Cuba.
Tropical storm watches and warnings were discontinued for Florida on Sunday. The National Weather Service says showers were to end Sunday morning as a cold front moves through South Florida.
Tropical Storm Philippe Intermediate Advisory Number 8A
200 PM EDT Sun Oct 29 2017
...PHILIPPE SCURRYING EAST-NORTHEASTWARD AWAY FROM THE U.S. EAST
COAST AND THE NORTHWESTERN BAHAMAS...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING DISCONTINUED FOR THE BAHAMAS...
SUMMARY OF 200 PM EDT...1800 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...28.7N 75.4W
ABOUT 250 MI...405 KM NE OF FREEPORT GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND
ABOUT 315 MI...505 KM ENE OF VERO BEACH FLORIDA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...60 MPH...95 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...ENE OR 60 DEGREES AT 46 MPH...74 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...997 MB...29.44 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:
The Government of the Bahamas has discontinued the Tropical
Storm Warning for the northwestern Bahamas.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.
DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK
------------------------------
At 200 PM EDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was
located near latitude 28.7 North, longitude 75.4 West. Philippe is
moving toward the east-northeast near 36 mph (74 km/h). A motion
toward the northeast is expected to begin later this afternoon and
tonight and continue through Monday. On the forecast track, the
center of Philippe will move farther away from the United States
east coast and the northwestern Bahamas, and emerge over the open
western Atlantic this afternoon and tonight, remaining well away
from the United States and Bermuda.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph (95 km/h) with
higher gusts. Little change in strengthen is expected today, and
Philippe is forecast to merge with a cold front and become a
post-tropical cyclone by tonight, and be absorbed by a large
extratropical low on Monday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles (315 km)
from the center. Recent ship observations continue to indicate that
tropical-storm-force winds of 40 to 50 mph (65 to 83 km/h) are
occurring to the east of northwestern Bahamas.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb (29.44 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
RAINFALL: Philippe is expected to produce additional rain
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches over eastern Cuba. This rainfall
could cause flash flooding, especially in urban areas and in the
mountainous terrain of Cuba.