Fort Pierce homicide suspect arrested

A 19-year-old male was shot and killed in Fort Pierce Saturday night and the suspected gunman, 18-year-old Nathan Lesser, is in custody, according to police.

Officers found the victim after they were called around 10:30 p.m. to Oleander Boulevard near the intersection of Emil Avenue.

The victim was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he died a short time later, police said.

Witnesses told police Lesser and another suspect, identified only as a black male, went to a house in the 2900 block of Oleander to buy marijuana. Police say according to witnesses, Lesser pointed a .22 caliber handgun at several people in the house and told them not to move as the two suspects stole marijuana.

When Lesser and the other suspect ran away, the 19-year-old male pursued them, and that's when police say Lesser fired at the victim striking him in the chest.

Subsequent investigation led investigators to the 400 block of Dailey Avenue in Port St. Lucie.

Port St. Lucie police assisted Fort Pierce detectives in contacting Lesser. A warrant was obtained to search the Port St. Lucie residence and Lesser was brought to the Fort Pierce police station.

Inside the Port St. Lucie residence, detectives found clothing matching the descriptions given by the witnesses and three .22 caliber bullets.

Lesser was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail and charged with 1st degree murder and robbery.

 

 

