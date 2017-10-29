Air pollution kills 20,000 each year in Tehran - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Air pollution kills 20,000 each year in Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A member of Tehran city council has said that more than 20,000 Tehran residents die annually from air pollution.

A Sunday report by the semi-official ILNA news agency quotes Majid Farahani as saying that the figure has more than doubled since 2005.

Over the past few years, air pollution has on several occasions compelled Iranian authorities to close all schools and offices in the capital city.

Authorities have tried to reduce the city's air pollution by limiting the number of vehicles, blaming it on millions of old-fashioned motorbikes and cars stuck in prolonged traffic jams.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.