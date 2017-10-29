Athletics catcher Maxwell arrested on gun charge - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Athletics catcher Maxwell arrested on gun charge

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell was arrested in Arizona after a food delivery person alleged he pointed a gun at her.

Maxwell was the only player in Major League Baseball to take a knee this year during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

Scottsdale police said officers went to Maxwell's home Saturday night after getting a call about a person with a gun. Maxwell was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

"We were disappointed to learn of the allegations. We take this situation and ongoing investigation seriously," the A's said in a statement. "We are gathering information from the proper authorities and do not have further comment at this time."

Police said Maxwell was held in custody pending an initial court appearance. It wasn't known if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

TMZ Sports first reported the arrest.

The 26-year-old Maxwell hit .237 with three home runs and 22 RBIs in 76 games this season. He was projected to be Oakland's starting catcher next year.

Associated Press 2017

