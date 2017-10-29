Athletics catcher Maxwell arrested on gun charge

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell was arrested in Arizona after a food delivery person alleged he pointed a gun at her.

Maxwell was the only player in Major League Baseball to take a knee this year during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

Scottsdale police said officers went to Maxwell's home Saturday night after getting a call about a person with a gun. Maxwell was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

"We were disappointed to learn of the allegations. We take this situation and ongoing investigation seriously," the A's said in a statement. "We are gathering information from the proper authorities and do not have further comment at this time."

Police said Maxwell was held in custody pending an initial court appearance. It wasn't known if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

TMZ Sports first reported the arrest.

The 26-year-old Maxwell hit .237 with three home runs and 22 RBIs in 76 games this season. He was projected to be Oakland's starting catcher next year.

