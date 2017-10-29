Viral photo of student spurs modeling calls - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Viral photo of student spurs modeling calls

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A photograph of a New Hampshire college student that went viral on social media is bringing her dreams of becoming a model closer to reality.

Anok Yai grew up in Manchester, New Hampshire, and is a sophomore at Plymouth State University. 

The Boston Globe reports that a photographer took a photo of her for his Instagram account about a week ago while she was at a homecoming event at Howard University in Washington. 

He said he was photographing people with nice outfits.

The photo had been viewed more than 11,000 times by Sunday, and Yai said last week she's heard from three modeling agencies.

The biochemistry student says she's always been interested in fashion and art, but modeling was a dream she didn't think would ever happen.

 

Saw her right at the end of Yardfest. Stunning @anokyai #huhc #huhomecoming #theyard #fro #curlyhair #darkskin #sudanese

A post shared by TheSUNK|The Shit U Need 2 Know (@thesunk) on

