Viral photo of student spurs modeling calls

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Walmart will introduce robots in its stores

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump calls for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A photograph of a New Hampshire college student that went viral on social media is bringing her dreams of becoming a model closer to reality.

Anok Yai grew up in Manchester, New Hampshire, and is a sophomore at Plymouth State University.

The Boston Globe reports that a photographer took a photo of her for his Instagram account about a week ago while she was at a homecoming event at Howard University in Washington.

He said he was photographing people with nice outfits.

The photo had been viewed more than 11,000 times by Sunday, and Yai said last week she's heard from three modeling agencies.

The biochemistry student says she's always been interested in fashion and art, but modeling was a dream she didn't think would ever happen.