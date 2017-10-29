Police: Woman hit after White Lives Matter rally - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Woman hit after White Lives Matter rally

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say they are searching for a man who allegedly hit a white woman who was seated at a pub with a black man.

Nashville police said in a statement Sunday that a group of white men and women entered the pub in Brentwood and sat behind the couple. A group member invited the woman to sit with them, and another member indicated the group was involved in the "White Lives Matter" movement.

The woman said a man then hit her in the face, causing a cut above her eye. She declined treatment.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the man being sought was part of the large group.

White nationalist groups rallied Saturday in Shelbyville. A second rally in Murfreesboro, about 33 miles southeast of Brentwood, was canceled.

