Free 'unity' barbeque held in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- City leaders, emergency responders, and members of the community came together on Sunday to enjoy a free barbeque.

The International Association of Firefighters chapter in Palm Beach County served up burgers, hot dogs, and chicken to the public for free at the Riviera Beach Marina Bicentennial Park. 

In addition to food there were bounce houses for the kids and music for everyone. 

Several city council members and the mayor were in attendance, interacting with the community.

The International Association of Firefighters holds barbeques and other events around the community every year.

