Debris cleanup continues in Delray Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Debris cleanup continues in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Debris cleanup will resume on Monday in Delray Beach.

Waste management will be out picking up piles of vegetation and other debris related to Hurricane Irma.

Six trucks will be out each day. They city hoped to have all of the debris collected in about 45 days.

Residents can help the collection by separating their piles for easier cleanup.

