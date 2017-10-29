2 Confirmed tornadoes in Palm Beach County

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Walmart will introduce robots in its stores

Walmart will introduce robots in its stores

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump calls for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction

Trump calls for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a tornado touched down near Parry Village Trailer Park in suburban Boynton Beach near the 4000 block of 88th Court South around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The porch of one house was torn apart. Twisted sheets of metal remain. Debris from it was in the road.

"I couldn’t cross the road because all this debris was in the road from that guy’s trailer," said David Armstrong, who lives in Parry Village.

A house across the street had windows blown out.

"The antenna got ripped of his pole and all the roof panels from this guy’s trailer was hanging on the power lines on that side of the road," Armstrong said.

First responders went through the neighborhood and checked for possible injuries, but they ended up with no reports of injuries.

Armstrong said nobody was at home in either of the houses with more significant damage.

Fire rescue reported several other homes with minor damage.

The power went out for a short time, but FPL got it turned back on around 7 p.m.

Confirmed Tornadoes in Palm Beach County

The National Weather Service surveyed the damage Sunday and found one EF-0 (75-80 mph) tornado at Parry Trailer Village in Boynton Beach and another EF-0 in West Palm Beach around Interstate 95 and Forest Hill Boulevard.

Storm Team 5 Meteorologist James Wieland said there is a possible third tornado near downtown West Palm Beach. The NWS will send another survey team out Monday to investigate and will have a final determination sometime before early afternoon.