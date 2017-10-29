Free 'unity' barbecue held in Riviera Beach

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Walmart will introduce robots in its stores

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump calls for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction

Riviera Beach city leaders, emergency responders and members of the community came together on Sunday to enjoy a free barbeque.

The International Association of Firefighters chapter in Palm Beach County served up burgers, hot dogs and chicken to the public for free at the Riviera Beach Marina Bicentennial Park.

In addition to food, there were bounce houses for the kids and music for everyone.

Several city council members and the mayor were in attendance, interacting with the community.

The International Association of Firefighters holds barbecues and other events around the community every year.