Shooting between cars in WPB injures person

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Walmart will introduce robots in its stores

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump calls for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction

The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a Sunday evening shooting that involved two cars and injured one person.

According to a news release from Sgt. David Lefont the shooting occurred at 7:07 p.m. near the intersection of Palm Beach Lakes and eastbound Okeechobee boulevards.

Police said the shooting victim was inside a vehicle when a gunman in another vehicle began shooting, striking one of the occupants.

The vehicle with the shooting victim drove to a nearby hospital for treatment. Lefont said the injured person is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-tips. The caller may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.