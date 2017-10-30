Shooting between cars in WPB injures person - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Shooting between cars in WPB injures person

The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a Sunday evening shooting that involved two cars and injured one person. 

According to a news release from Sgt. David Lefont the shooting occurred at 7:07 p.m. near the intersection of Palm Beach Lakes and eastbound Okeechobee boulevards.

Police said the shooting victim was inside a vehicle when a gunman in another vehicle began shooting, striking one of the occupants.

The vehicle with the shooting victim drove to a nearby hospital for treatment. Lefont said the injured person is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-tips. The caller may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

