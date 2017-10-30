Vehicle shot in West Palm Beach, no injuries - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vehicle shot in West Palm Beach, no injuries

West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Australian Avenue.

They say someone shot at a vehicle in the parking lot where a Family Dollar is located.

The shooting happened around 2:30 Monday afternoon.

No one was hit by the bullet.

Police say they do not have anyone in custody.

 

