Gardens bank robbery suspect arrested - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gardens bank robbery suspect arrested

Less than a week after a bank robbery in Palm Beach Gardens, police have arrested a suspect.

The BB& T Bank at 2899 PGA Blvd was held up last week when a suspect handed a note to a teller and demanded money, police said.

Monday Palm Beach Gardens police say they arrested 26-year-old Jonathon Richard Sousa of unincorporated Palm Beach Gardens.

He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

 

