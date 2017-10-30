Safe and fun alternatives for trick-or-treating

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

It's the countdown to Halloween.

Some of you might be making some last minute adjustments to your child's costume before the big candy spree, so safety might be on the back of your mind.

There are places to take your kids to have a safe and fun trick or treating experience.

Right now, Spookyville -- which is in its 17th consecutive year at the South Florida Fairgrounds -- is gearing up for their last night on Tuesday night. Hundreds of kids and their parents are expected to come through the grounds for a safer alternative for trick or treating.

Spookyville organizers say it's important for parents to have options outside of their neighborhood.

"We used to always know our neighbors. We knew who lived next door to us. When I was a child, that was the only option that I had. But nowadays, things have changed, so parents want to be comfortable and they want to know where they're taking their child is going to be a good experience," said Vickie Chouris, COO of the South Florida Fairgrounds.

Several churches, neighborhoods and businesses are hosting their own trick or treat events as well:

PALM BEACH OUTLETS: The Palm Beach Outlets is offering free trick or treating throughout the shops. The event starts at 5 p.m. and ends when participating stores run out of candy.

NORTHWOOD: West Palm Beach Police are also hosting a free trunk or treat even from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Northwood Village. Click here for more information.

BOCA RATON: The Learning Experience Academy on 331 E. Yamato Road will be hosting a trunk-or-treat event on Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free and open to the community, the event will allow children to “trick or treat” from vehicle to vehicle while viewing the Halloween-decorated backs and trunks of cars. Click here for more information.

POMPANO BEACH: Pompano Citi Centre is hosting a Halloween Boo Bash on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m .to 7 p.m. Children ages 10 and under are invited to come dressed in their best costumes for a magical Wizard Show beginning at 6 p.m. Halloween themed craft activities and giveaways begin at 5 p.m and candy will be handed out at the Pompano Citi Centre table. Adult supervision is required and masks are only allowed on children under 10 years old and may be worn during event hours only. Admission is free. Ride the carousel during this event for only $1. The Centre is located on 1955 N. Federal Highway, Pompano Beach.

MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S: In Martin County, the Martin County Sheriff's Office is hosting a trunk or treat event in the department's parking lot on Monterey Road. The event is free and runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for more details.

VERO BEACH OUTLETS: Store-to-store trick-or-treating will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at the outlet mall, which is located on 1824 94th Drive in Vero Beach. For more information, call 772-770-6097.

INDIAN RIVER MALL-O-WEEN: Families can also go trick or treating store to store on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Indian River Mall located on 6200 20th Street in Vero Beach. Click here for more information.

BLAKE LIBRARY IN STUART: The library will be hosting a Halloween party and parade from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 31. The event will take place in the John F. and Rita M. Armstrong Wing. For more information, call the library at 772) 288-5702.

BASS PRO SHOPS: The store is hosting a Great Pumpkin Celebration with crafts, games and a pumpkin toss. The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. Oct.31. The address is 2250 Gatlin Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.

TRADITION SQUARE PSL: A trunk or treat event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Tradition Square in Port St. Lucie.

PSL BOTANICAL GARDENS: The gardens will be hosting the BOOtanical Trick or Treat Ramble in The Gardens from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. Address is 2410 S.E. Westmoreland Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.

You'll also want to check local churches in your neighborhood for trunk or treat events.

Outside of trick or treating, Spookyville in West Palm Beach will also have arts, crafts, games and rides set up for the kids.

Spookyville is not open on Monday night but they will be open on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission $10 per person. Kids two and under get in for free.

Click here for more information.

