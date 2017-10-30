Man charged with shooting deputy to stand trial - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man charged with shooting deputy to stand trial

Jury selection continues Tuesday morning in the trial of an Indian River County man charged with shooting a deputy after a traffic stop.

Andrew Coffee Junior, 54, is seen on dashcam punching Deputy Christopher Lester back in December of 2015.  Moments later, the two men exchange gunfire.  Both were hit, and survived their injuries.

In pre-trial motions, the judge ruled to limit the number of uniformed deputies in the courtroom during the trial to seven, not including those working court security.

Testimony could begin Tuesday afternoon.
 

