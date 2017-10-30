Small plane makes hard landing at PBIA - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Small plane makes hard landing at PBIA

A small Cherokee plane made a hard landing at Palm Beach International Airport Monday evening, according to Cassandra Davis with PBIA. 

Davis said the pilot walked away without injuries. No one else was on the plane. 

Crews are on the scene to move the aircraft and reopen the runway. 

