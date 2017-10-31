FPL scam alert in Palm Beach

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Police in Palm Beach are asking residents to be on the lookout after two men dressed as Florida Power and Light workers tried to get into a woman’s home.

The fake contractors told the woman they were there to fix the water system. Now Palm Beach Police say they have heard of similar cases from the Plantation Police Dept. and Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say if someone knocks on your door offering services you never asked for, do not let them in or go anywhere with them. Even if they show credentials, dress the part and say, "it’s an emergency," police say do not let anyone into your home.

Detectives say con artists try to distract you long enough so they can gain access and steal personal belongings or information.

If this happens to you, call the police so they can verify if the strangers at your door are in fact real contractors.