FPL scam alert in Palm Beach

Police in Palm Beach are asking residents to be on the lookout after two men dressed as Florida Power and Light workers tried to get into a woman’s home. 

The fake contractors told the woman they were there to fix the water system. Now Palm Beach Police say they have heard of similar cases from the Plantation Police Dept. and Broward County Sheriff’s Office. 

Police say if someone knocks on your door offering services you never asked for, do not let them in or go anywhere with them. Even if they show credentials, dress the part and say, "it’s an emergency,"  police say do not let anyone into your home. 

Detectives say con artists try to distract you long enough so they can gain access and steal personal belongings or information. 

If this happens to you, call the police so they can verify if the strangers at your door are in fact real contractors. 

