FPL heading to Northeast to help restore power

FPL heading to Northeast to help restore power

Hundreds of Florida Power and Light workers will mobilize and head north to help with power restoration efforts after a powerful Nor'easter impacted New England.

FPL says 300 employees will travel about 1,000 miles to assist in Central Maine Power in Maine and Eversource in Connecticut.

This is part of a mutual assistance agreement through the Southeastern Electric Exchange.

Just last month, thousands of utility workers from 30 states and Canada came to Florida to help FPL with power restoration after Hurricane Irma.

FPL says that extra help played a critical role in the unprecedented restoration of more than 4.4 million FPL customers.

