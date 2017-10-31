Trick-or-treating safety tips from FHP

Monday, October 30 2017 8:12 AM EDT2017-10-30 12:12:35 GMT
Monday, October 30 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-10-30 23:10:03 GMT
Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.
Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.
Children will focus on the excitement of Halloween and forget about safety, so it's up to parents, care givers and motorists to take special care so that everyone has a safe and happy holiday.
TIPS FOR DRIVERS
Stay alert. Neighborhoods that don't normally have a lot of pedestrian and bicycle traffic may experience an increase on Halloween night. Trick-or-treaters may suddenly dart into traffic from between parked cars.
Slow Down. Give children lots of time to cross the street. Their costumes may impair their ability to see and hear you, and to get out of your way quickly.
Be cautious. Watch for children walking in the street, especially if there are no sidewalks in the neighborhood. Kids will be excited and may forget to "stop, look, and listen" before they cross the street.
Tips for Parents and Caregivers
Be seen. Try to purchase or make costumes that are light colored and clearly visible to motorists. Decorate or trim costumes and treat bags/containers with reflective tape that will glow in the beam of a car's headlights.
Prevent falling or tripping hazards. Make sure costumes are short enough so they don't cause children to trip or fall. Children should wear well-fitting, sturdy shoes. Walk, don't run!
Make sure you and your children can see clearly. Masks should not impair a child's hearing or field of vision. If necessary, enlarge ear and eye holes and secure hats/headgear to prevent them from slipping over children's eyes.
Always use the crosswalks and sidewalks available. Make sure you and your children are walking out of the roadway and only crossing in designated places. Stop, look both ways and listen before stepping into roadways.
Focus and avoid distractions. Be aware of your surroundings and the location of your children at all times. Plan your route ahead of time so you don't have to be on your phone or distracted by street signs, badly lit and unsafe areas or poor road and sidewalk conditions.
Make sure drivers see you. You should never assume a motorist can see you or your children and is going to stop. Make eye contact with the driver, and even wait for the driver to motion to you to go ahead before you start crossing a roadway.