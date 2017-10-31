Sex offenders have strict Halloween instructions - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sex offenders have strict Halloween instructions

On Tuesday night, law enforcement will be out making sure sex offenders are following the rules.

The Florida Department of Corrections says sex offenders are given strict instructions on Halloween:

  • Do not give out candy or other treats.
  • Turn off porch lights, close blinds.
  • No outside decorations to attract children.
  • Do not answer the door to trick-or-treaters.
  • Do not dress in costumes or masks.
  • Do not attend Halloween parties where children will be present.

Before heading out, parents should search routes to identify homes where sex offenders live. Avoid knocking on their doors, since they should be doing their part to follow the rules, FDOC says.

During designated "trick-or-treat" hours, FDC probation officers will make personal contact with every sex offender under their jurisdiction and conduct surveillance in local communities. 

Safety efforts will also include surprise visits by probation officers, frequent residence monitoring, and increased surveillance at motels and treatment facilities that sex offenders use.

Law enforcement say they will arrest offenders who do not remain in compliance with the terms of their supervision.

