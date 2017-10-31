Sex offenders have strict Halloween instructions

Posted: Tuesday, October 31 2017 8:18 AM EDT 2017-10-31 12:18:59 GMT Updated: Tuesday, October 31 2017 3:21 PM EDT 2017-10-31 19:21:18 GMT Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election. More >> Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election. More >> Posted: Tuesday, October 31 2017 2:08 AM EDT 2017-10-31 06:08:48 GMT Updated: Tuesday, October 31 2017 2:19 PM EDT 2017-10-31 18:19:38 GMT
The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.
Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.
Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.
Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.
Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.
There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.
There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.
On Tuesday night, law enforcement will be out making sure sex offenders are following the rules.
RELATED: More Halloween coverage | Search the sex offender registry | Safe, fun alternatives | Favorite Candy By State
The Florida Department of Corrections says sex offenders are given strict instructions on Halloween:
Do not give out candy or other treats. Turn off porch lights, close blinds. No outside decorations to attract children. Do not answer the door to trick-or-treaters. Do not dress in costumes or masks. Do not attend Halloween parties where children will be present.
Before heading out, parents should search routes to
identify homes where sex offenders live. Avoid knocking on their doors, since they should be doing their part to follow the rules, FDOC says.
During designated "trick-or-treat" hours, FDC probation officers will make personal contact with every sex offender under their jurisdiction and conduct surveillance in local communities.
Safety efforts will also include surprise visits by probation officers, frequent residence monitoring, and increased surveillance at motels and treatment facilities that sex offenders use.
Law enforcement say they will arrest offenders who do not remain in compliance with the terms of their supervision.
