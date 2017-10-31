Couple who survived Vegas shooting die in crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Couple who survived Vegas shooting die in crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A husband and wife from California who survived the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival died several weeks after the Oct. 1 massacre in an auto crash.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Dennis and Lorraine Carver died after their vehicle crashed into a metal gate outside their community in Riverside County, California, and burst into flames on Oct. 16.

At the music festival, Dennis Carver jumped on top of his wife to shield her from bullets. They managed to run away from the shooting and were not injured.

Brooke Carver, the couple's 20-year-old daughter, says her parents had grown deeper in love in the weeks after the shooting.

The Carvers had been together for 22 years.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.