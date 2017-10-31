Are there sex offenders in your neighborhood? Check map of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

Monday, October 30 2017 8:12 AM EDT2017-10-30 12:12:35 GMT
Monday, October 30 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-10-30 23:10:03 GMT
Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.
Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.
In our area: Palm Beach County is home to almost 900, St Lucie County houses almost 400, Indian River has 180 and Martin county just under 150, while just over 100 sex offenders call Okeechobee County home.
The map below shows the permanent addresses for sex offenders and sex predators who have registered with the state. Click on the markers to see a picture and find out more
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.