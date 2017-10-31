Are there sex offenders in your neighborhood? Check map of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Scroll down for interactive map.

Florida has over 26,000 sex offenders and sex predators who were convicted of sex crimes and are now living among us after serving time.

Sex offenders are required to register their permanent address with law enforcement. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement maintains a database with this information.



FOX 29 took the information and analyzed it. Here’s what we found.



The typical registered sex offender who is not currently incarcerated and lives in Florida:

Is most likely male. There are just 719 females among just over 26,000 offenders.

In most cases they victimized a minor. In more than 8 out of 10 cases the victim was a minor.

Is 50 years old.

Weighs 194 Lbs.

Is 5 feet and 9 inches.

Is most likely to have brown or black hair.

Most common first names: Michael, James, Robert, John

Most common last name: Smith, Williams, Johnson, Brown

With over 2,000, Orange County is home to more registered sex offenders than any other county, followed by Duval and Hillsborough counties.

Latest mughsots in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

In our area: Palm Beach County is home to almost 900, St Lucie County houses almost 400, Indian River has 180 and Martin county just under 150, while just over 100 sex offenders call Okeechobee County home.



The map below shows the permanent addresses for sex offenders and sex predators who have registered with the state. Click on the markers to see a picture and find out more





