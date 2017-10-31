Palm Beach Zoo President and CEO resigns - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach Zoo President and CEO resigns

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach Zoo President and CEO Andrew Aiken has resigned, the zoo announced Tuesday morning.
 
“The Board is grateful for Mr. Aiken's leadership and for the work he has done over the last six years,” said Zoo Chairman, Michele Kessler said in a statement.“ 

The zoo said a national search will begin for his replacement.
 
 
 
  
 

