Motorcyclist dies in Palm Beach County crash

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Walmart will introduce robots in its stores

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump calls for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Facebook, Twitter to tell Congress about Russia-linked posts

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office’s said a motorcycles from Jacksonville, Fla. died in a Friday night three-vehicle crash.

The wreck happened at 6:36 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Military Trail.

The PBSO report said a 2008 Honda Civic was heading north on North Military Trail in the outside lane.

A 2015 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north within the center lane, ahead of the Civic.

A motorcycle, driven by Charles H. Mendieta of Jacksonville, 55, was traveling north within the inside lane, ahead of the Civic.

The PBSO report says the Civic lost control and struck the curb on the east side of the road.

After striking the curb, the driver of the Civic turned her vehicle to the west and struck the rear of the Malibu.

After the Civic struck the Malibu, it caused the Civic to continue heading west and hit Mendieta’s motorcycle.

Both the Civic and motorcycle continued heading northwest over the center median and came to final rest in the southbound lanes.

Mendieta was pronounced deceased on scene.

The other drivers in the wreck were not hurt.