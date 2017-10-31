Motorcyclist dies in Palm Beach County crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Motorcyclist dies in Palm Beach County crash

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office’s said a motorcycles from Jacksonville, Fla. died in a Friday night three-vehicle crash.

The wreck happened at 6:36 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Military Trail.

The PBSO report said a 2008 Honda Civic was heading north on North Military Trail in the outside lane. 

A 2015 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north within the center lane, ahead of the Civic. 

A motorcycle, driven by Charles H. Mendieta of Jacksonville, 55, was traveling north within the inside lane, ahead of the Civic. 

The PBSO report says the Civic lost control and struck the curb on the east side of the road. 

After striking the curb, the driver of the Civic turned her vehicle to the west and struck the rear of the Malibu. 

After the Civic struck the Malibu, it caused the Civic to continue heading west and hit Mendieta’s motorcycle.

Both the Civic and motorcycle continued heading northwest over the center median and came to final rest in the southbound lanes. 

Mendieta was pronounced deceased on scene.

The other drivers in the wreck were not hurt.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.