Cops: Man robs woman after local Halloween event

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

A Port St. Lucie man robbed a mother at gunpoint who offered him a ride home from a Halloween event in the city Monday evening, according to a police report.

The woman told officers she agreed to give Angel Miguel Roberts a ride home from trunk-or-treat in Swan Park since she knows his brother. Typically at a trunk-or-treat event children receive candy from vehicles gathered in a parking lot.

After dropping Roberts at his home, the woman says he opened her driver’s side door and demanded everything she had. She said she told him she doesn't have anything since she is a single mother.

Roberts then pulled out a gun and grabbed a gold necklace off her neck, the report states. Her infant son was in the backseat of the car at the time

The woman quickly backed out of the driveway, knocking Roberts to the ground, an officer wrote in the report.

Police say Roberts chased her car and smashed her windshield as she drove away.

Officers arrested Roberts and took him to the St. Lucie County Jail. They were unable to recover the gun or stolen necklace.

Records show Roberts is a convicted felon.