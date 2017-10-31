Cops: Man robs woman after local Halloween event - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Man robs woman after local Halloween event

A Port St. Lucie man robbed a mother at gunpoint who offered him a ride home from a Halloween event in the city Monday evening, according to a police report.

The woman told officers she agreed to give Angel Miguel Roberts a ride home from trunk-or-treat in Swan Park since she knows his brother. Typically at a trunk-or-treat event children receive candy from vehicles gathered in a parking lot.

After dropping Roberts at his home, the woman says he opened her driver’s side door and demanded everything she had. She said she told him she doesn't have anything since she is a single mother.

Roberts then pulled out a gun and grabbed a gold necklace off her neck, the report states. Her infant son was in the backseat of the car at the time

The woman quickly backed out of the driveway, knocking Roberts to the ground, an officer wrote in the report.

Police say Roberts chased her car and smashed her windshield as she drove away.

Officers arrested Roberts and took him to the St. Lucie County Jail. They were unable to recover the gun or stolen necklace. 

Records show Roberts is a convicted felon. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.