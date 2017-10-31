Palm Beach Post, Palm Beach Daily News for sale - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach Post, Palm Beach Daily News for sale

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Cox Media Group is looking to sell the Austin American-Statesman and two Florida newspapers.

The Statesman reported Tuesday that Atlanta-based Cox has put on the market the Statesman, which employs 200-plus people, its seven community newspapers and multiple websites. Also for sale are the Palm Beach Post and Palm Beach Daily News.

Cox Media Group President Kim Guthrie described the moves as "difficult but strategic." Cox will continue to operate newspapers in Atlanta and Ohio.

Cox Enterprises, Cox Media Group's privately held parent company, offered the Statesman for sale in 2008 but took it off the market a year later.

In 2015, it sold the Statesman's nearly 19-acre Austin lakefront property to a Cox Enterprises-associated entity that has hired a real estate group to create a redevelopment plan.
  

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.