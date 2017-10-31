Palm Beach Post, Palm Beach Daily News for sale

Monday, October 30 2017 8:12 AM EDT2017-10-30 12:12:35 GMT
Monday, October 30 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-10-30 23:10:03 GMT
Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.
Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Cox Media Group is looking to sell the Austin American-Statesman and two Florida newspapers.
The Statesman reported Tuesday that Atlanta-based Cox has put on the market the Statesman, which employs 200-plus people, its seven community newspapers and multiple websites. Also for sale are the Palm Beach Post and Palm Beach Daily News.
Cox Media Group President Kim Guthrie described the moves as "difficult but strategic." Cox will continue to operate newspapers in Atlanta and Ohio.
Cox Enterprises, Cox Media Group's privately held parent company, offered the Statesman for sale in 2008 but took it off the market a year later.
In 2015, it sold the Statesman's nearly 19-acre Austin lakefront property to a Cox Enterprises-associated entity that has hired a real estate group to create a redevelopment plan.