Rain from Philippe caused big sewage spill

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say more than 1.2 million gallons (4.5 million liters) of sewage overflowed at a Palm Beach County plant because of heavy rains from Tropical Storm Philippe.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the spill happened at a regional treatment plant that serves the cities of Palm Beach, West Palm Beach and Lake Worth. Officials say about six inches (15 centimeters) of rain fell in the area around the plant when Philippe swept near the area Saturday.

Authorities say the plant was overwhelmed by the rains and spilled the treated sewage over its containment chambers and into a retention pond.

Plant workers chlorinated the mess and cleaned and disinfected the plant's chambers.

Officials say sampling was conducted to make sure fecal bacterial counts were within proper limits.

