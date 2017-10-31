Rain from Philippe caused big sewage spill

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Walmart will introduce robots in its stores

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump calls for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say more than 1.2 million gallons (4.5 million liters) of sewage overflowed at a Palm Beach County plant because of heavy rains from Tropical Storm Philippe.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the spill happened at a regional treatment plant that serves the cities of Palm Beach, West Palm Beach and Lake Worth. Officials say about six inches (15 centimeters) of rain fell in the area around the plant when Philippe swept near the area Saturday.

Authorities say the plant was overwhelmed by the rains and spilled the treated sewage over its containment chambers and into a retention pond.

Plant workers chlorinated the mess and cleaned and disinfected the plant's chambers.

Officials say sampling was conducted to make sure fecal bacterial counts were within proper limits.