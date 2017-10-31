More flooding concerns on Treasure Coast - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

More flooding concerns on Treasure Coast

The highest tides of the year are coming this weekend.

Areas across our viewing area will be impacted. The biggest worry may be on the Treasure Coast as the Army Corps continues to discharge water into the St. Lucie Estuary.

An Army Corps spokesperson says they will continue to release as much water as possible without creating issues downstream.

At St. Lucie Settlement in Martin County, Dwight Buck remembers what happened during the last king tides.

"Water comes up on the yard," said Buck.

In Old Palm City, Carolyn Morris says the discharges make it worse.

"It gets really full," said Morris.

The Army Corps will dial back discharges if need be.

Right now Lake Okeechobee is above 17 feet again and inflows into the lake are higher than outflows.

Engineers are still trying to lower those lake levels.

The good news is the Army Corps expects inflows to drop fairly soon.

