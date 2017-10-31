More flooding concerns on Treasure Coast

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Walmart will introduce robots in its stores

Walmart will introduce robots in its stores

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump calls for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction

Trump calls for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

The highest tides of the year are coming this weekend.

Areas across our viewing area will be impacted. The biggest worry may be on the Treasure Coast as the Army Corps continues to discharge water into the St. Lucie Estuary.

An Army Corps spokesperson says they will continue to release as much water as possible without creating issues downstream.

At St. Lucie Settlement in Martin County, Dwight Buck remembers what happened during the last king tides.

"Water comes up on the yard," said Buck.

In Old Palm City, Carolyn Morris says the discharges make it worse.

"It gets really full," said Morris.

The Army Corps will dial back discharges if need be.

Right now Lake Okeechobee is above 17 feet again and inflows into the lake are higher than outflows.

Engineers are still trying to lower those lake levels.

The good news is the Army Corps expects inflows to drop fairly soon.