Trial underway for man who tried to shoot deputy

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

As Indian River County Deputy Christopher Lester called in a traffic stop the night of December 18, 2015 Robert Lombardi was homeless and sleeping on 45th Street.

“And when I looked up, I had seen the flashing lights from a police car," said Lombardi Tuesday afternoon.

Lombardi first thought he was going to be told to move. But that wasn’t the case. Instead, he watched as the two men engaged for a bit. Then Lombardi said the demeanor of the man on the scooter, Andrew Coffee Junior, changed dramatically after the deputy said he just wanted to check him out to make sure he had nothing illegal on him.

"He punched the officer in the face with his right hand, knocked glasses off. Officer dropped flashlight, stumbled back and as he followed through with punch, reached back and a gun came out and he started walking toward officer with the gun," testified Lombardi.

Lombardi said the other man fired at least once when the deputy was running away. “How neither one of them got killed is a miracle.”

One of the first arriving deputies after the shooting also took the stand Tuesday, testifying that the bullet that hit Deputy Lester, was located in the deputy’s sock.

Deputy Lester is expected to take the stand Wednesday. The trial is expected to wrap-up either Wednesday or Thursday.