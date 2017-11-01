High security at Martin County Trunk or Treat

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Tuesday’s deadly violence in New York, being investigated as possible terrorism, is a reminder to all law enforcement that any place can become a target.

At Trunk or Treat at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff William Snyder laid out a tight security plan to ensure the safety of thousands of families with children.

Any time there is a large crowd, Snyder says security has to be top of mind.

“We always have to be prepared,” Snyder said.

During the trick-or-treat event, deputies were scattered in the crowd, some wearing full SWAT gear. Others were under cover to blend in with the crowd, while looking for suspicious activity.

Deputies were also stationed on top of the sheriff’s office to keep an aerial eye on the crowd.

“They are watching, so we feel safe,” said Martin County resident and mom, Lauren Cartagena. “We feel very blessed to live in a safe community.”

The violence in Lower Manhattan did not keep at least 6,000 from joining Tuesday’s crowd.

But, it did weigh on some parents’ minds.

“I mean, it makes us worry. Coming out tonight you worry about something like that happening,” said Caty Macleod. However, Macleod said given the law enforcement presence at the event, it felt like one of the safer places they could be.

“You can’t live in a bubble,” Macleod said.

“This is our reality in America. Unfortunately, it’s the new norm,” Snyder said.

He and his deputies know the possibility of a terrorist attack isn’t limited to big cities. “They’re hitting us where we all have to be. We have to be at the mall. We have to be on the street. We have to be at school,” Snyder described.

He urges people to remain vigilant, but not live in fear.

“If they create fear or terror in our minds, then they start to win.”