Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump calls for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

Police: Truck attack suspect 'did this in the name of ISIS'

GREENACRES, Fla. - First responders are at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday morning involving a motorcycle and school bus at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and and Jog Rod.

The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m., closing all eastbound and westbound lanes of Forest Hill Boulevard in the area.

Greenacres Fire Chief Mark Pure confirmed the motorcyclist died in the wreck.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said four children were on the bus, but nobody on the bus was hurt.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 7:40 a.m. and there were police and fire crews at the scene. It appears emergency responders had to use to foam to extinguish a fire on the motorcycle.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

