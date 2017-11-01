Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus

GREENACRES, Fla. - First responders are at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday morning involving a motorcycle and school bus at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and and Jog Rod. 

The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m., closing all eastbound and westbound lanes of Forest Hill Boulevard in the area.

Greenacres Fire Chief Mark Pure confirmed the motorcyclist died in the wreck.  

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said four children were on the bus, but nobody on the bus was hurt.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 7:40 a.m. and there were police and fire crews at the scene. It appears emergency responders had to use to foam to extinguish a fire on the motorcycle.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.