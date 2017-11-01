Apartment fire displaces more than 50 residents - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Apartment fire displaces more than 50 residents

The Red Cross said about 50 residents were displaced by an apartment fire Tuesday night near West Palm Beach. 

The fire occurred at the Drexel Apartments.  

A fire official said 50 of the 100 apartments had to be evacuated, displacing more than 50 residents.

Red Cross volunteers provided water and meals to the residents and first responders that battled the blaze.

