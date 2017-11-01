Pet of the Week Kirk

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Oliver. He's a 1.5-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Picks of the Week Jordan and Josie. Jordan and Josie are 11 month old male and female domestic shorthair's who are up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Dakota. Dakota is a 7-year-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Magoo. Magoo is a 5-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Eclipse. Eclipse is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kirk. Kirk is a 5-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Kirk:

Meow! I'm so glad you're thinking about adopting a new fur-ever family member. To help you with your big decision, here are a few things you should know. First, cats just want to be happy and feel loved. Living inside and being a part of the family is really important to us. A lot of the things you need as humans to stay happy and healthy, us cats need too. We depend on you for things like vet visits, nutritious food, clean water, toys, play time and of course, lots of love and attention! Did you know that cats live 15 to 20 years on average? That's a lifetime of love! So thanks for stopping by, I hope you'll keep me in mind when you make your big decision!

I LOVE: You!

I AM BEST KNOWN FOR: Being a total snuggle-bum

SPECIAL TALENTS: Melting hearts with my charming ways

I’M MOST EXCITED ABOUT: Finding my Forever Home!

Learn more about Kirk here.

Help Save Lives & Volunteer for Peggy Adams!

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.