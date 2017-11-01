High school football coach resigns over threats - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

High school football coach resigns over threats

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio high school football coach has resigned after two seasons, saying he received death threats after his teams lost 18 straight games.

Lance Engleka resigned Saturday from his position as the head football coach at Middletown High School. Engleka wrote in a letter to the principal that he refuses to tolerate the online death threats, attacks from parents and verbal abuse leveled at his family and coaching staff.

He continues to say "winning and losing at the high school level should not be a life-threatening situation."

Superintendent Marlon Styles says he was "shocked" by the accusations, and he says the district works to assure every employee is safe.

Officials say Engleka will keep his position at the high school as the dean of students.

Associated Press 2017

