High school football coach resigns over threats

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

Police: Truck attack suspect 'did this in the name of ISIS'

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio high school football coach has resigned after two seasons, saying he received death threats after his teams lost 18 straight games.

Lance Engleka resigned Saturday from his position as the head football coach at Middletown High School. Engleka wrote in a letter to the principal that he refuses to tolerate the online death threats, attacks from parents and verbal abuse leveled at his family and coaching staff.

He continues to say "winning and losing at the high school level should not be a life-threatening situation."

Superintendent Marlon Styles says he was "shocked" by the accusations, and he says the district works to assure every employee is safe.

Officials say Engleka will keep his position at the high school as the dean of students.