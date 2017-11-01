Impersonator arrested after pulling over officer

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump calls for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

Police: Truck attack suspect 'did this in the name of ISIS'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a Kentucky man pretending to be a police officer is facing charges after pulling over a real officer.

News outlets cited an arrest warrant in reporting that a Louisville police officer was driving his personal vehicle when 24-year-old Brandon Hurley began driving toward him Saturday with flashing lights and a honking horn.

The warrant says the officer pulled over and Hurley asked him if he knew how fast he was going.

When the officer identified himself as working for the Louisville police force, Hurley said he wouldn't write him a ticket and left the scene.

Police said the officer got Hurley's license plate number and he was arrested Tuesday on charges of impersonating a peace officer and wanton endangerment.

Jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.