Girl, 17, missing after leaving treatment center

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump calls for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction

Trump calls for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

Police: Truck attack suspect 'did this in the name of ISIS'

Police: Truck attack suspect 'did this in the name of ISIS'

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday morning.

PBSO said Olivia Detata was last seen Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Olivia voluntarily left a treatment center in West Palm Beach and has not been seen or heard from since.

She is described as 5 feet 2 inches and about 154 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Olivia takes medication for diabetes. Due to her unknown whereabouts, PBSO said they are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone who may come into contact with Olivia is urged to call 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.