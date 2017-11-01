Health advisory issued at 7 beaches in PBC

Monday, October 30 2017 8:12 AM EDT2017-10-30 12:12:35 GMT
Monday, October 30 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-10-30 23:10:03 GMT
Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health Palm Beach County has posted a health advisory for seven beaches after recent sampling showed bacterial levels in the water to be in the poor range.
Affected beaches include Dubois Park, Jupiter Beach, Carlin Park, Phil Foster, Ocean Ridge, Boynton Beach and South Inlet Park.
Causes of the elevated bacterial levels that prompted the advisory are unknown, but are generally associated with wildlife, heavy recreational usage, high surf from high winds and high tides or runoff following heavy rains.
Health department staff samples the beach waters at 13 locations from Boca Raton to Jupiter.