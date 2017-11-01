Health advisory issued at 7 beaches in PBC - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Health advisory issued at 7 beaches in PBC

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health Palm Beach County has posted a health advisory for seven beaches after recent sampling showed bacterial levels in the water to be in the poor range.

Affected beaches include Dubois Park, Jupiter Beach, Carlin Park, Phil Foster, Ocean Ridge, Boynton Beach and South Inlet Park.

Causes of the elevated bacterial levels that prompted the advisory are unknown, but are generally associated with wildlife, heavy recreational usage, high surf from high winds and high tides or runoff following heavy rains.

Health department staff samples the beach waters at 13 locations from Boca Raton to Jupiter.

Beach water quality data can be viewed at www.flhealthpambeach.org under "beach water quality".

