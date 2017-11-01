Teen, house shot with paintballs Halloween night

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Suspects charged with using 'Pokemon Go' to commit armed robberies

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

Police arrested a Lantana man who is accused of shooting a teen in the face and a man’s house with paintballs Halloween night, according to an arrest report.

A 15-year-old walked in front of the man’s house on the 1300 block of West Broward St. when police said a car drove up and the suspect shot him with a paintball gun.

Officers said the paintball shooter, later identified as Avery Brookes, 18, continued to fire, hitting the man’s house and breaking a window.

The man told officers he was passing out Halloween candy around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday when he saw Brookes in the rear driver's side of the vehicle, firing paintballs out of the car.

Officers pulled over the gold Toyota Avalon nearby with three teens and Brookes inside. Brookes was sitting in the rear driver's side, the report states.

The officers reported finding five paintball guns, canisters and paintballs that were the same color as paint on the teen and the house.

One of the teens in the car told officers that Brookes fired at the house and victim, an officer wrote in the report.

The teen who was shot said he knew the people in the car from school, but they were not friends.

Brookes, who lives near Lake Worth, was arrested and is charged with aggravated battery, criminal mischief and shooting into a home. He is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $9,000 bond

The other teens in the car were released to adult supervision.