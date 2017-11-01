Teen, house shot with paintballs Halloween night - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Teen, house shot with paintballs Halloween night

Police arrested a Lantana man who is accused of shooting a teen in the face and a man’s house with paintballs Halloween night, according to an arrest report.

A 15-year-old walked in front of the man’s house on the 1300 block of West Broward St. when police said a car drove up and the suspect shot him with a paintball gun.

Officers said the paintball shooter, later identified as Avery Brookes, 18, continued to fire, hitting the man’s house and breaking a window.

The man told officers he was passing out Halloween candy around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday when he saw Brookes in the rear driver's side of the vehicle, firing paintballs out of the car. 

Officers pulled over the gold Toyota Avalon nearby with three teens and Brookes inside. Brookes was sitting in the rear driver's side, the report states. 

The officers reported finding five paintball guns, canisters and paintballs that were the same color as paint on the teen and the house. 

One of the teens in the car told officers that Brookes fired at the house and victim, an officer wrote in the report.

The teen who was shot said he knew the people in the car from school, but they were not friends. 

Brookes, who lives near Lake Worth, was arrested and is charged with aggravated battery, criminal mischief and shooting into a home. He is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $9,000 bond

The other teens in the car were released to adult supervision.

