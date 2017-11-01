Girl adopted from India, found dead, is buried

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Suspects charged with using 'Pokemon Go' to commit armed robberies

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — A 3-year-old girl who was adopted from India and who was found dead in a suburban Dallas storm drain last month has been laid to rest.

The family of Sherin Mathews issued a statement saying she was buried Tuesday as part of a private ceremony.

An attorney for Sherin's mother, Sini Mathews, wasn't available Wednesday to comment.

The toddler's father, Wesley Mathews, is jailed on a charge of injuring a child.

Authorities say he initially told investigators that Sherin disappeared before dawn on Oct. 7 after he made her stand outside as punishment for not drinking her milk. They say he later changed his story and said she choked to death on milk and that he got rid of her body in the storm drain not far from their home.