2Nd person sought for questioning in NY attack

Monday, October 30 2017 8:12 AM EDT2017-10-30 12:12:35 GMT
Monday, October 30 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-10-30 23:10:03 GMT
Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.
NEW YORK (AP) — The FBI is looking for information on a second man in connection with a deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.
The bureau on Wednesday issued a poster saying it is seeking the public's help with information about 32-year-old Mukhammadzoir Kadirov. The poster doesn't say why investigators want to know more about the man.
The poster says he was born in Uzbekistan. So was 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, who was charged Wednesday with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.
Authorities say he drove the truck down the path intentionally, killing eight people. Investigators recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.
Saipov's lawyers haven't returned a message seeking comment.