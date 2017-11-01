Andrew Coffee Jr. guilty

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Suspects charged with using 'Pokemon Go' to commit armed robberies

Suspects charged with using 'Pokemon Go' to commit armed robberies

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

UPDATE: Andrew Coffee Junior found guilty of attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

EARLIER STORY:

A homeless man said he was only a feet away when he saw Indian River County Deputy Christopher Lester pull over Andrew Coffee Jr. the night of Dec. 18, 2015.

As Lester called in the traffic stop, the homeless man, Robert Lombardi, was sleeping on 45th Street.

“And when I looked up, I had seen the flashing lights from a police car," said Lombardi Tuesday afternoon in court.

Lombardi first thought he was going to be told to move, but that wasn’t the case. Instead, he watched as the two men engaged for a bit.

Then Lombardi said the demeanor of the man on the scooter, Andrew Coffee Jr., changed dramatically after the deputy said he just wanted to check him out to make sure he had nothing illegal on him.

"He punched the officer in the face with his right hand, knocked glasses off. Officer dropped flashlight, stumbled back and as he followed through with punch, reached back and a gun came out and he started walking toward officer with the gun," testified Lombardi.

Lombardi said the other man fired at least once when the deputy was running away.

“How neither one of them got killed is a miracle,” said Lombardi.

One of the first arriving deputies after the shooting also took the stand Tuesday, testifying that the bullet that hit Lester, was located in the deputy’s sock.

Lester is expected to take the stand Wednesday. The trial is expected to wrap-up either Wednesday or Thursday.