Planning for safety in walkable areas

The attack in New York City is another scenario where a person used a vehicle to harm people in a pedestrian-friendly area.

In South Florida planners and developers continue to look at ways to make certain areas more walkable and also safer.

Rick Gonzalez with REG Architects in West Palm Beach says he takes safety into account with pedestrian projects.

"Narrower the street, the slower the traffic," said Gonzalez. "More and more of those barriers."

He says another terror attack using a truck in a pedestrian area is tough to totally prevent, but what they call traffic calming is something planners are using.

"For example, trucks are very hard to maneuver so if you create a shift in the street, if you elevate the crosswalks, these are ways to slow down vehicles," said Gonzalez.

He has worked on specific projects making areas walkable and also safe at the same time.

The Lake Worth Casino area is one of those projects.

 

