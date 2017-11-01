Planning for safety in walkable areas

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Suspects charged with using 'Pokemon Go' to commit armed robberies

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

The attack in New York City is another scenario where a person used a vehicle to harm people in a pedestrian-friendly area.

In South Florida planners and developers continue to look at ways to make certain areas more walkable and also safer.

Rick Gonzalez with REG Architects in West Palm Beach says he takes safety into account with pedestrian projects.

"Narrower the street, the slower the traffic," said Gonzalez. "More and more of those barriers."

He says another terror attack using a truck in a pedestrian area is tough to totally prevent, but what they call traffic calming is something planners are using.

"For example, trucks are very hard to maneuver so if you create a shift in the street, if you elevate the crosswalks, these are ways to slow down vehicles," said Gonzalez.

He has worked on specific projects making areas walkable and also safe at the same time.

The Lake Worth Casino area is one of those projects.