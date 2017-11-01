2 Dead after Colorado Walmart shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Dead after Colorado Walmart shooting

THORNTON, Colo. – Two men were killed and a woman was critically injured in a shooting at a Thornton Walmart Wednesday night, Thornton Police confirmed.

Two suspects believed to be responsible, both male, are still at large, law enforcement sources confirm to Denver7 Investigates.

Police in Thornton originally reported "multiple parties are down" after they were called around 6 p.m. to the store located at 9901 Grant Street in Thornton. The store was evacuated as authorities arrived on scene.ck Metz tweeted.

Check back for updates.

 

