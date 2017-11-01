2 Dead after Colorado Walmart shooting

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Suspects charged with using 'Pokemon Go' to commit armed robberies

Suspects charged with using 'Pokemon Go' to commit armed robberies

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

THORNTON, Colo. – Two men were killed and a woman was critically injured in a shooting at a Thornton Walmart Wednesday night, Thornton Police confirmed.

Two suspects believed to be responsible, both male, are still at large, law enforcement sources confirm to Denver7 Investigates.

Police in Thornton originally reported "multiple parties are down" after they were called around 6 p.m. to the store located at 9901 Grant Street in Thornton. The store was evacuated as authorities arrived on scene.ck Metz tweeted.

Check back for updates.

Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

#ThorntonWalmartShooting At this time this is NOT an active shooter. Active crime sceneWe will update as info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/EZgSOtb6yy — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017